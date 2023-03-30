A coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, has told the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to explain to Nigerians why the Biometric Voter Accreditation System, BVAS developed faults during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The CSOs also said that the electoral umpire has to justify the sum of N400 billion spent for the conduct of the just concluded general elections.

These and many other resolutions were contained in a communique issued after a post-election retreat by a coalition of CSOs coordinated by the Global Network for Youth Empowerment and Equal Justice (GNYEEJ) led by Chief Chris Okike.

In the communique made available to journalists in Abuja by the Executive Director of GNYEEJ, the coalition resolved “That INEC, as an Institution managing the electoral system, should explain to Nigerians why the BVASs developed many faults.

“INEC should explain why the results were not uploaded to the IREV.

“That INEC should also use her office to prosecute the electoral offenders.

“That INEC should establish a better relationship with Civil Society Organizations.

“That INEC should be more prepared for the upcoming election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi State.

“That EFCC should also investigate those personalities involved in vote buying and inducement during the election.

“That Federal Government should look into establishing a special court for election offenders..

INEC should justify over 400 billion of tax payers money on just concluded.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/03/you-should-explain-to-nigerians-why-bvas-developed-many-faults-csos-tell-inec/