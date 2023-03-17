Your Victory Is A Call To Leadership – Omo-ikirodah Congratulates Oshiomhole

Your Victory Is A Call To Leadership -Moses Omo-Ikirodah Congratulates Adams Oshiomhole

Moses Omo-Ikirodah, a prominent PDP chieftain in Edo State, has congratulated Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole on his recent victory as senator elect for Edo North senatorial district.

The PDP stalwart said in a letter of congratulations on Wednesday that Adams Oshiomhole is deserving of praise and that his victory in the recently held senatorial race for Edo North demonstrates how much his people love him.

Moses Omo-Ikirodah sees his victory as a call to duty as well as to leadership, as Edo North is expected to play significant roles in our national polity.

” I have no doubt that Adams Oshiomhole would attract a large Federal presence to our senatorial district, given his background as a former Labour Union leader, former Governor of Edo State, and former National Chairman of the ruling party, the APC.

Without a question, Adams Oshiomhole has been trusted and tested in every position he has held. As State Governor, his policies restructured and reengineered Edo State mentally, socially, infrastructurally, and economically.

The people have spoken with a resounding voice, and Edo North has demonstrated that it has a leader that is broadly regarded as being capable.

This is not merely a call to duty, but also to leadership, as Edo North requires leadership that will position our district for national significance more than ever before. I trust that God will provide you good health and the knowledge required for a successful tenure in office.”https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/your-victory-is-a-call-to-leadership-moses-omo-ikirodah-congratulates-adams-oshiomhole/