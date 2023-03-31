Yul Edochie Reports Death Of His Son To Police For Investigation

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reported the death of his 16-year-old son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, to the Lagos State Police Command, IGBERETV reports.

Kambilichukwu died on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos where he was rushed to after developing a seizure, while playing football with his mates.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday morning, March 31, said the actor reported the death of his son to the command.

The PPRO said the matter will be forwarded to the State Criminal Investigation Department on Friday, March 31, for investigation.
https://igberetvnews.com/1442147/yul-edochie-reports-death-son-police-investigation/

