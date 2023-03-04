Zoom Abruptly Fires President Greg Tomb ‘Without Cause’

Zoom Video Communications Inc. slumped in early trading Friday after abruptly terminating the employment of President Greg Tomb, a former Google executive who had only started at the firm in June.

Shares of the video-conferencing software company fell as much as 2% in premarket, putting them on track to extend their decline this week to more than 6%. Tomb will receive severance benefits in accordance with arrangements that are payable upon a “termination without cause,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The move is effective Friday.

SOURCE