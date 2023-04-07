Abia Community In Chieftaincy Crisis

Ebem Ohafia Development Union (EODU) has said HRH Ezie Ukoha Kalu Ukoha (JP) remains the only recognized and sitting Ezieogo of Ebem Ohafia and the Ezie of Ekeluogo Ebem Autonomous Community, Abia State.

This was in response to a radio announcement made by some indigenes of Ebem Community purporting to disassociate the community from the planned conferment of Chieftaincy Title by HRH Ezie Ukoha Kalu Ukoha (JP) on deserving indigenes.

EODU in a statement on Thursday said it recognizes and accords the honour and dignity of office of Ezieogo of Ebem Ohafia on HRH Ezie Ukoha Kalu Ukoha (JP).

According to the union, issues relating to the omission of the name of Ekeluogo Ebem Autonomous Community in the official gazette of Abia State Government is a subject of Litigation in Suit Number HU/134/2016 pending at the Abia State High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division.

EODU says it is in support of the April 8 conferment of chief title to be performed by HRH Ezie Ukoha Kalu Ukoha.

It says, “The Ebem Ohafia Development Union and the vast majority of Ebem indigenes are in support of the ceremony scheduled by HRH Ezie Ukoha Kalu Ukoha (JP) as it is within his traditional and statutory authority to perform the function and aimed encouraging and motivating others to key into the developmental Stride of the community.”

It added, “The recognition of Ezie Ukoha Kalu Ukoha (JP) as an Autonomous Community Traditional Ruler has not been Judially pronounced as withdrawn or illegal hence all rights and privileges attached to the office are still available to him.

“There has been no time in 2022 or other year for that matter that Ezie Ukoha Kalu Ukoha abdicated the throne of Ezieogo Ebem and Ebem People still recognize and dignify him as Ezie Ebem.

“By this announcement, the Central Executive of the Union, The Ebem Council of Chiefs, and elders are informing the general public to disregard the announcement made by some individuals of the community and enjoin the public and lovers of Ebem Community to turn out in mass and attend the ceremony scheduled for Saturday the 8th day of April, 2023.”

