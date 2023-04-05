Aero Aircraft Develops Fault Mid-Air, Struggles To Land In Abuja

A Port Harcourt-bound Aero Contractors aircraft, on Wednesday morning, developed fault mid-air and had to return to Abuja for emergency landing.

A passenger on the plane exclusively told LEADERSHIP that the aircraft took off at about 8:40am but few minutes into the flight, the pilot announced he had to return back to Abuja.

The passenger said those on board didn’t understand the gravity of the technical issues the plane encountered until it was almost impossible for the pilot to land safely in Abuja.

“We later realised that the engine had serious issues like hydraulic leakage or something like that. It was terrifying. Many people on board started crying and saying their last prayers. But we managed to land back in Abuja despite the difficulty encountered,” the passenger narrated.

