Any Loan Obtained Without My Permission Won’t Be Honoured – Kano Governor-Elect

PRESS RELEASE

Saturday 1st April 2023

Issued in Kano

PUBLIC DEBT SUSPENSION ADVISORY

The Governor-Elect of Kano State His Excellency Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has directed that this Public Advisory be issued to all subsisting and prospective lenders to the Kano State Government viz.:

Effective from March 18 to May 29, no lender (domestic or international) shall approve and issue any loan facility to Kano State Government without the express consent of the incoming administration;

Any such loan facility approved and issued to the Kano State Government between the date of election and the date of swearing-in without explicit knowledge and consent of the incoming administration will not be honoured by the new administration;

All subsisting lenders to the Kano State Government shall take notice that all terms and conditions for all existing loan facilities shall be renegotiated by the new administration guided by the utilization audit/review of each loan facility.

This advisory is made in the public interest, please.

Signed

__________________

SANUSI BATURE DAWAKIN TOFA

Chief Press Secretary

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE GOVERNOR-ELECT

SOURCE