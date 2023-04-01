APC Suspends NDDC Chairperson, Lauretta Onochie

Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Lauretta Onochie has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress in Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that following a review of her conduct during the just concluded general elections, executives of the party in Onicha-Olona, Ward 4 in Aniocha North approved her suspension from the party.

A copy of her suspension letter made available to our correspondent stated that she was found campaigning for candidates of opposition parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Her allies and supporters were said to have also worked for the PDP making the party to lost in her polling unit and beyond.

A loss of confidence issued on her disclosed that she has never met her financial obligations to the party neither does she attend Ward, LGA meetings or any of the party’s engagements alike.

The suspension letter signed by 27 Ward Executives reads thus;

LOSS OF CONFIDENCE AND SUSPENSION OF LORRETA ONOCHIE AS MEMBER OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS（APC）IN ONICHA OLONA WARD 4，ANIOCHA NORTH LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA. DELTA STATE

We, the under listed are the ward executive members of the All Progressives Congress in Onicha-Olona ward 4，Aniocha LGA，Delta State.

We have painstakingly reviewed the conduct of the just concluded general elections at all levels and have noted, with dismay，that Lorreta Onochie，who is one of the leaders of our great party，worked against the success of the party in Onicha-Olona Ward 4，and beyond.

Information available to us show very clearly that she was openly campaigning for candidates of opposition parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party, in the run-up to the Presidential and National Assembly, as well as the Governorship and State House of Assembly Election. It was also observed that all her allies and supporters were working for the PDP in the state. The evidence of this could be seen in the fact that the party lost in her polling unit（unit 8，ward 4）in the Presidential，Senatorial，House of Representatives，Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

We also noted that she has failed to fulfill her financial obligations to the party and has never attended any ward＆LGA meetings or other party engagements.

In the light of these grievous infractions discovered in her as stated in Article 21.2（i）（ii），we have lost confidence in her membership of the party and hereby suspend her from the party with immediate effect.

Thank you

Source: https://focusnaija.com.ng/2023/04/01/breaking-apc-suspends-nddc-chairperson-lauretta-onochie/