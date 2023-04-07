Apostle Tomi Arayomi And His Wife Arrested By DSS, Released

DSS Arrests UK-Based Nigerian Pastor At Lagos Airport

The founder of the RIG Nation and Pioneer Church, UK, Apostle Tomi Arayomi was arrested and detained in Nigeria by security agents on Friday.

This was disclosed by his twin brother, Tobi Arayomi, via his Instagram page, @tobiarayomi, around 12 pm.

According to Tobi, his brother was apprehended by operatives of the Department of State Services for alleged politics-related prophecies he made.

“Hello everybody, I need your help. I just received news that my brother has been detained by the Department of State Services, DSS in Nigeria. He has been arrested for political reasons, my brother and his wife, Tema.

“He just arrived in Lagos and they detained him at the airport. He is politically targeted because some of his prophetic words have troubled the government in Nigeria,” Tobi said.

The cleric in question had been making predictions about the 2023 Nigerian elections and the outcomes.

Ahead of the elections, he urged Nigerians to vote for an “outsider”, noting that the 2023 electoral process will first produce Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as president-elect.

THE WHISTLER reached out to the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, to confirm or deny the arrest.

“Why don’t you call the Pastor, pls.” Afunnaya responded.

When THE WHISTLER noted that Tomi’s brother alleged that the pastor was picked up by DSS operatives, Afunnaya insisted our correspondent reached the pastor directly instead “and not conclude with what a third party said or told you.”

About 40 minutes later, Tobi posted a photo of his brother and his wife on Instagram, stating they have been released.

“@tomiarayomi and @tahmar.india are out. Thank you all for your prayers,” Tobi stated.

Information gathered from his official Facebook page showed that Pastor Tomi was billed to be at his church branch in Abuja on April 7 for a programme.

Apostle Tomi Arayomi @TomiArayomi

& Wife has been arrested by the DSS on Arrival at the Airport for Allegedly Giving Prophecies that Didn’t Augur Well with APC

DSS Has Totally Lost It!

UPDATE: They Have Just Been Released

At Least Daura Senseless Service (DSS) Finally Had Small Sense in This!

