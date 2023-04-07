Bandits Kidnap Scores Of Travellers On Abuja-Kaduna Highway

Scores of travellers were abducted after bandits opened fire on motorists in Iche community, some few kilometres away from Kagarko town along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

A resident, Shuaibu Yahaya, said the incident happened around 7pm on Wednesday shortly after breaking of fast

Shuaibu said the bandits, wielding AK-57 rifles, shot and deflated the tyres of vehicles, and thereafter moved from vehicle to vehicle and abducted passengers.

He further said, “Their gunshots attracted my attention because my house is not far from the scene. While some of the vehicles rammed into their blockade, some of them quickly made U-turn.”

The Madaki of Janjala, Samaila Babangida, who confirmed the incident, said, “This morning (yesterday) I received a call from Kagarko that bandits abducted some passengers last night some few kilometres away from Kagarko town, but I don’t really know the number of those abducted.”

There was no response from the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command on the incident as at the time of filing this report.

https://dailytrust.com/bandits-abduct-travellers-on-abuja-kaduna-highway/