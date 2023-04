It is a normal work rule for employees not to use mobile phones during work hours, except using mobile phones is part of your job description.

However, due to the fact that some employees tend to flout the rule, some employers, especially in one-man businesses, have deemed it fit to ask employees to submit their phones when they arrive work in the morning and collect back after work.

As a worker, can you work in a place where it is required that you submit your phone?

Drop your opinion.