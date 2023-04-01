Chelsea Vs Aston Villa Today At 5:30pm

Chelsea have reset after the international break and welcomed back a host of players for their last 11 league games of the season.

Reece James, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana and Edouard Mendy all trained at Cobham this week ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante got 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Charlton last Friday and both he and Mount will likely again be on Graham Potter’s bench on Saturday.

Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja all remain out. Fofana and Sterling also need a bit more time to build fitness despite their presence in training and will be left out of the squad on Saturday.

Silva is about a fortnight away from recovering from a knee injury and Azpilicueta remains out after taking a kick to the head against Southampton last month.