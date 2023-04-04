Chelsea Vs Liverpool 0 – 0 – (Full Time)

Two faltering behemoths come to blows in Tuesday’s Premier League battle at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea play host to Liverpool on the back of demoralising defeats for both sides.

Graham Potter’s men were put to the sword 2-0 by Aston Villa on Saturday, a few hours after the Reds were swept aside 4-1 by Manchester City.

The international break undoubtedly came at the worst time for a Chelsea side who had begun to ease the pressure on Potter’s shoulders in March, but Aston Villa had no difficulties picking up where they left off before the two-week hiatus.

Seeking to build on a streak of three wins and a draw when Aston Villa made the long journey south, Chelsea reverted to an all-too familiar version of themselves under Potter, succumbing to sublime goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn while wasting an array of gilt-edged chances in front of goal.

A toxic atmosphere was apparent at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea fell into the bottom half of the Premier League table – now occupying 11th place, wholly unacceptable for a club of their stature and financial firepower – but Potter continues to receive reassuring pats on the back from Todd Boehly.

Just how long the owners will continue to support Potter through the rut remains a mystery, as the Blues remain 10 points adrift of a place in the top four – a chasm which could increase if Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur enjoy positive results before the end of the gameweek.

Almost everything that could go wrong for Chelsea on Saturday did go wrong, and only one of the hosts’ last five Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge has ended in victory, but their upcoming visitors have little reason for unbridled optimism either.