Could This Be Scam?

Good morning all.Please Genuine Civil Servants working here,How long after getting your appointment letter does it take you to do capturing.

I have a problem my wife was given an appointment letter since september last year and have been awaiting to be captured into the government payroll.

To me she has been scanned cos getting an appointment letter is easy very easy from Abuja ,but getting captured Na the Koko cos not easy getting paid.

Me as a man ,iv done my part but from day 1 I told her Na scam but u know with women.This Jobs are organised by a syndicate ,like I heard they were like 40 taken,and I believe all they are waiting for is May 29,they slug in their names ,the man is his her uncle but I might expose him soon as all transfers made via my account.

I need hear from genuine civil servants pls.

Total each candidate paid was 2 million.