Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off New ₦‎8 Billion Rare Bugatti Centodieci (Photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of only 10 people worldwide who owns the supercar.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted in Madrid driving an £8.8 million Bugatti Centodieci, one of just 10 models in the world.

The Al-Nassr striker was mobbed by fans in the city where he played for nine years, as they chanted his name and asked for selfies while he climbed back into the car and drove away.

He had taken girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez to a restaurant in the Spanish capital, and in doing so gave his hyper car a rare public outing.

Ronaldo bought the 1600 horse power Bugatti in March 2020 during his time at Juventus, and reportedly had it shipped to Mallorca with him for a family holiday last June.

The Centodeieci has rarely been seen in public though, which is hardly surprising given the £18m collection of cars the 38-year-old owns.

From a £2m Bugatti Chiron, to a £500,000 Ferrari 599 GTO and a McLaren Senna worth £750,000, he is famous for his expensive motors.

The vast array of supercars also comprises two Rolls-Royce motors: the Cullinan worth £300,000 and the Phantom Drophead coupe which costs around £500,000.

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gifted him a third Rolls-Royce – the Dawn model worth more than £250,000 – last year for his 37th birthday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner says his favourite make is Bugatti, a predictably expensive taste, and admitted to Piers Morgan in an interview he likes to have two of everything.

Other supercars owned by ‘CR7’ are a Mercedes G-Wagon Brabus worth £600,000, which was also a present to Ronaldo from his partner.

He also has a £1.5m Bugatti Veyron, a Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG worth £200,000, a bright orange McLaren MP4-12C (£200,000) and a Lamborghini Aventador (£270,000).

In 2021, Ronaldo bought a Bentley Flying Spur worth £250,000 to use in Manchester, having re-joined United from Juventus in August.

He then purchased a £200,000 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera convertible which boasts a 5.2 litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine and is capable of delivering a stunning 715 bhp.

He also has a Bentley Continental GT, a Lamborghini Urus and a Chevrolet Camaro worth ‘only’ £40,000, which is used for the family.

The five-time Champions League winner bought a Ferrari Monza worth £1.4m, having visited Ferrari HQ in Maranello in May 2021.

Dailymail UK || Talk Sport