Defence Headquarters Allays Fears Over UN Military Vehicles

Defence Headquarters allays fears over UN fighting vehicle

No cause for alarm over presence of United Nations, UN fighting vehicles, equipment in Nigeria, the Defence Headquarters has assured Nigerians.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Acting Director Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau was reacting to some video clips circulating in the social media about the presence of some United Nations Peacekeeping fighting vehicles and equipment sighted recently in Benin, Edo state.

It said the fighting vehicles and equipment are being moved through the Warri port to the mission area in Southern Sudan to marry up with UN troops who were inducted into the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei, UNISFA mission, Southern Sudan last month.

It explained that presently, Nigeria is contributing troops to various United Nations Peace keeping operations, including UNISFA, South Sudan which is commanded by Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr; a Nigerian.

The statement assured Nigerians that ”the nation is not under any threat that will warrant the deployment of United Nations troops in our soil”.

Written by Annabel Nwachukwu

https://radionigeria.gov.ng/2023/04/04/defence-headquarters-allays-fears-over-un-fighting-vehicle/