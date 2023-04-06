Delta Youths Storm Police Station With Corpse Of Man Killed Over ₦100 Bribe (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yYPbgzxWI4

Youths in Delta storm police headquarters with corpse of man allegedly k!lled over N100 bribe

Angry youths In Delta state on Wednesday, April 5, stormed the state police command headquarters in Asaba with the corpse of a young man allegedly shot d€ad over a N100 bribe by some police officers along Ugbolu-Asaba road.

The angry youths blocked a major road in Asaba to protest the alleged killing before carrying the corpse of the yet-to-be-identified young man to the police headquarters in Asaba, to protest the k!lling.

The state police command is yet to comment on this development.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqqXKE0ACbx/?igshid=ZWU2MTYxZTY=