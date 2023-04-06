Don’t Be Afraid To Snatch A Good Man From A Careless Woman – Actress Sarah Martins

Actress Sarah Martins has advised women to feel free to snatch a good man from an undeserving woman.

Martins made case for good men being mistreated by their women, insisting such men deserved to be loved the right way.

The controversial film star added nobody was in fact about being above snatching while hinting on implementing her advice soon enough.

She wrote: “Never be afraid to snatch a good man from a lousy and careless woman!

“He deserves to be loved right… Same goes to women….

“Nobody is above snatching because everyone deserves to be loved right.

“Out to snatch your papa.”

