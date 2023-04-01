DSS Statement Is An Agenda To Arrest Opposition Leaders In Nigeria – Pa Adebanjo

The leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has slammed the Department of State Services (DSS) for its “suspicious statement” adding that the DSS has become an appendage of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Adebanjo, who spoke while featuring on Arise TV programme in Friday, stated categorically that the recent DSS statement in which it alleged that some people were planning to install an interim government by May 29 and truncate the democratic process in the country was a plan and an agenda to arrest opposition leaders.

The Afenifere leader wondered where the DSS was when threats were made against a section of this country in Lagos and the threats later executed without preventing it or even arresting anyone till date.

While condemning the DSS for causing panic within the nation rather than taking action, following its statement on a potential uprising that may lead to an interim government, Pa Adebanjo said “The announcement is suspect.”

“They (DSS) have an agenda they have not told us. My view is that it’s an attempt to arrest leaders of the opposition who are trying to do protests, which is constitutional.”

“If you see anybody who wants to do anything anti-government, produce the facts and charge them to court,” he challenged the DSS.

Speaking on the purported faction in Afenifere, the nonagenarian stated categorically that there were no factions and explained that Afenifere is a political party ab initio, not just a socio-political group in the western region.

He disassociated himself from any talk of factions within the party, stating that it is a thing of the past and that Afenifere is united.

In further conversation, Chief Adebanjo expressed his political standing by stating that he doesn’t stand against any politician but is fighting for a mandate which founding fathers of the independent Nigeria fought for.

He clearly stated that he does not stand against any political leader but condemns malicious means of taking political positions in the nation.

On whether he has confidence on judiciary to deliver justice in the election petitions before them, Adebanjo, said he believes that judiciary system will do the right thing against those responsible for the cause of electoral violence.

He unambiguously stated his support for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi in choosing to take proper legal actions to recover the mandate Nigerians freely gave him to lead the country at this point in time.

