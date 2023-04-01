Duck Farming In Pictures

Hello lovers of Agriculture and livestocks.

This thread is particularly dedicated to you all.

I have been a livestock farmer for years and my stock bank and expertise includes Rabbits, Goats, Piggery, Cattle and poultry.

Recently, as a form of response to the economic harshness we have been experiencing, I decided to research into a livestock farming that could yield so much with very minimal input and I found one in the category of poultry which is duck farming.

The journey has started already and I just wouldn’t like to travel all alone as I have practically done in all other aspects of livestock farming I operate.

This time, I want every lover of livestock, particularly duck lovers, to journey with me, share with me, rejoice with me and benefit from me. I also want to learn from you: I want to hear your criticisms and suggestions.

Meanwhile, please I abhor criticisms without suggestive solutions or promising ideas.

The goal here is simple!

It is about an alternative farming with ‘little input’ and maximum output. Can we have cheaper quality meats? Can we have cheaper quality eggs? What inputs will be required to attain reasonable commercial quantities?

Well, together we will see how it goes: together we will answer these questions but so far, I started with 10 Muscovies @2month Old.