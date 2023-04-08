Fast Rising Afro Pop Star Tyler Vybe Drops “Simple” Video *

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD6DYLFEEcs

Fast Rising Afro Pop Star Tyler Vybe just dropped his first official music video for the song ‘SIMPLE’, which peaked on Spotify’s *TOP 100 NIGERIA* last year at *#4*.

The SIMPLE video is hot, exciting, colourful and interpretes the song well. This Gen-Z friendly video was directed by UNDISPUTED AO, and was shot on location in Abuja FCT.

Tyler Vybe plans to drop a second video titled *’LET ME BE’* this month, and is also planning to drop his second EP Album of six (6) tracks titled *HOMEWORK* on the 28th of April 2023.

Tyler Vybe (@tylervybe) is a 15 year old SS1 student, who combines his good grades at school with his love for music. He is currently being managed by Hashtag Entertainment.

Please visit www.tylervybe.com for more information, profiles, pictures and coming projects

Sponsored Post