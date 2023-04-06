Frank Lampard To Become Chelsea’s ‘Caretaker’ Manager

Frank Lampard is on the verge of sealing a shock return to Stamford Bridge after being ‘offered’ the Chelsea manager’s job on a temporary basis.

The club opened talks with Lampard on Tuesday with a view to bringing him in until the end of the season while they focus on sourcing Graham Potter’s permanent replacement – with Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann the frontrunners.

Lampard, who spent a season-and-a-half in the hotseat before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel in January 2021, is reportedly eager to accept the deal following his reputation-denting departure from Everton earlier this year.

According to The Telegraph, both Ashley Cole and Joe Edwards are likely to follow Lampard through the door, forming part of his backroom staff, just as they did during his initial stint as manager.

The 44-year-old is likely to be in the dugout for Chelsea’s trip to Wolves on Saturday. That way, he’ll have plenty of time to prepare for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid on April 12.

