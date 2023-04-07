Governor-Elect, Fr. Alia, Condemns Killing Of 46 Persons In Benue Community

In a shocking incident that has rocked the Nigerian state of Benue, suspected herdsmen have been accused of carrying out a brutal attack on the Umogidi community, leaving at least 46 people dead.

The incident occurred in the Entekpa-Adoka district of Otukpo Local Government Area, just a day after the same village had been attacked, resulting in the deaths of three people who were being prepared for burial.

The Governor-Elect of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has condemned the killings in the strongest possible terms. Speaking from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on April 7, 2023, Fr. Alia described the incident as a heinous act that has left the entire community in shock and despair.

The attack on Umogidi community is the latest in a string of violent incidents that have plagued Benue State in recent years. Tensions have been high between farmers and herdsmen over grazing rights, leading to clashes that have resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Benue State government, led by Governor Samuel Ortom, has been criticized for their handling of the situation, with many accusing them of failing to take decisive action to curb the violence. The Governor-Elect has called for urgent measures to be put in place to protect innocent citizens and prevent further bloodshed.

Fr. Alia has also urged the federal government to take swift action to address the root causes of the conflict between farmers and herdsmen in Benue State. He has called for dialogue and engagement between all stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem.

The incident has sparked outrage across Nigeria, with many calling for justice and accountability for the perpetrators of the attack. The international community has also condemned the violence and called on the Nigerian government to take action to protect its citizens and ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

As investigations continue into the attack on Umogidi community, the people of Benue State are left to mourn the loss of their loved ones and wonder when the cycle of violence will finally come to an end.

Angula Bishop Reuben writes from Makurdi.

No fewer than 46 persons have been reported dead by suspected herdsmen, barely 24 hours after the same village suffered an attack by the suspected herdsmen and three persons were killed.

No fewer than 46 persons have been reported dead by suspected herdsmen, barely 24 hours after the same village suffered an attack by the suspected herdsmen and three persons were killed.

Fr. Alia made this condemnation on Friday in a statement signed by Donald Kumun, Deputy Director of Communications, Alia/OdeAbuja 2023 Campaign Organization.

He sympathized with the families of the deceased and condoled with them, calling on the Umogidi community and the Benue people as a whole to remain calm and law-abiding amidst their sorrows and pains.

Fr. Alia called on the security agencies to conduct surveillance to identify the perpetrators behind the killings and nip it in the bud for peace to be restored in the communities.

He assured the Umogidi community and others affected by the attacks of his resilience to work with relevant security agencies and communities in the state to stop the "senseless killings" when he is sworn in as the next governor of the state on May 29, 2023.

