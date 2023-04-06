Governor Ugwuanyi Commences Road Maintenance In Enugu Metropolis (Photos)

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu State has announced the commencement of reconstruction and maintenance of failed sections at New Market Roundabout–Agu Abor Interchange road and other critical sections within Enugu metropolis, respectively.

A statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, informed the general public especially road users that “traffic will be obstructed on this road (New Market Roundabout – Agu Abor Interchange) and other critical road sections within the metropolis scheduled for maintenance works.”

Engr. Nnaji assured that all necessary measures including adequate diversionary signs will be put in place by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure “to ensure reasonable unhindered movement throughout the scheduled six weeks period of the maintenance works.”

The Works Commissioner recalled that the state government had earlier issued a statement to commercial bus drivers and traders who operate around the New Market Roundabout to stop all commercial activities in the area to ensure smooth flow of traffic and maintain the required ambience as one of the major gateways to Enugu city.

“Furthermore, the state government has now directed the Nigeria Police, Enugu Command to enforce this order,” he said.

While soliciting the cooperation and understanding of road users, the statement reiterated that the ministry will continue in its commitment to provision of quality infrastructure as well as periodic maintenance in the state. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://thecitizenng.com/gov-ugwuanyi-commences-road-maintenance-in-enugu-metropolis/&ved=2ahUKEwjsyZ2nxJX-AhX87bsIHeVWCP0QFnoECAcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0b-nAZQ0SFMsi1J79Mut6n