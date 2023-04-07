‘House Maid Is About To Crash My Sister’s Marriage’

My married sister kept complaining how thier house help is about to bring her marriage to the mud.

She said her husband is no longer giving her attention like before just few months the maid arrived.

The maid is taking over her marriage slowly, as her husband only eats food prepared by the house girl.

She has been crying all day.

She said she has tried everything possible to chase the girl away but her husband always kicks against it.

She is afraid of loosing her marriage.

Please, what must she do?