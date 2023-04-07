How Did You Later Discover You Were Dating Who Was Not Dating You? (Photos)

Of recent, I seem to be dedicating my spare time to watching online loyalty relationship pranks and I must say they are really interesting.

They expose a lot. They show the cheats that are going in majority of relationships.

It is not even gender based. Both men and women are falling for it big time. In fact, over 97% of such pranks don’t end well, irrespective of who is involved.

The prank would tell you if you are dating who is dating you or you are just dating yourself or may be dating someone in partnership with others.

Some girls have more than 5 boyfriends while same thing applies to guys.

Even married women and men are not left out. Some married women even deny being married just to date or sleep with another man and get paid.

Sad what the relationship world has become…high level of infidelity.

Have you tested your partner? What did you discover?

Below, pictures of relationship pranksters.