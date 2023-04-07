I Raped & Killed A Lady Because She Refused To Sleep With Me — Choirmaster (Pics)

I raped and killed a 32-yr-old lady because she refused to sleep with me — Choirmaster

A 29-year-old choirmaster has narrated how and why he r@ped and killed a 32-year-old lady, identified as Ruth Yakadi Bako, in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

Ruth was said to be returning from her workplace when she was accosted, st@bbed, r@ped and her properties carted away by the a$$ailant on Saturday night, December 10, 2022. Her corpse was found near a car wash in the Farin Gada area the next morning.

The suspect, identified as Friday Samson, was among those paraded by the Police at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday in Jos.

According to the command’s image maker, DSP Alfred Alabo, the victim’s phone was traced to one Ephraim Emmanuel of Angwan Jarawa. Upon his arrest, the suspect disclosed that one Friday Samson sold the phone to him, adding that further investigation led to the arrest of Samson, a choirmaster and father of two, who confessed to having r@ped and killed Ruth.



Speaking to newsmen, Samson said: “I am here because I r@ped and killed someone. I don’t have any reason for what I did but I did it, it is just wick£dness of the heart. That day, I just wanted to sleep with her but she refused, due to wick£dness, I r@ped and killed.



I am a security guard at a filling station at Farin Gada. That day, I was on duty that night and I saw her passing at about 11 pm. I have never seen her before and I don’t know her but I called her and told her I wanted to sleep with her but she refused. I chased her and caught up with her. That was when I stabbed and raped her.



She was not dead when I r@ped her, it is just wick£dness of the heart. After I @ped her, I picked up her phone and held it for one month. After that I sold it to Ephraim Emmanuel, I did not tell him where I got the phone from just that I told him that the phone is mine. I started working in the filling station in August 2022 and I was being paid N28,000.

