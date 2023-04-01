I Won’t Grant My Wife Divorce Till She Swear Before Deity – Man Tells Abuja Court

I Will Not Grant My Wife Divorce Until She Swears Before Deity – Man Tells Abuja

A man identified as Sunday Enejo, begged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja not to grant his wife divorce until she swears before a deity that she was not engaged in an extramarital affair, IGBERETV reports.

In a divorce petition filed by his wife, Rose, a businesswoman, she alleged that Enejo was a violent man and constantly beat her. Enejo refused to grant Rose the divorce until she swears before ‘Aniku’ (a holistic deity).

“I will not grant my wife divorce until she follows me to the village to swear before “Aniku” that she is not having an extramarital affair.” he told the court.

However, the presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, adjourned the matter until April 4, 2023, for a hearing.

