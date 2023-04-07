If Buhari’s Supporters In 2011 Were Not Fascists, Obidients’ Aren’t – Shehu Sani

In 2011,any northerner opposed to the ambition of Buhari was considered an infidel.After the elections,mobs resorted to violence & invaded the homes of members of the PDP & killed their family members & burned down their houses.If those were not fascists,Peter’s guys are not.
