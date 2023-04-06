I’m Too Old To Keep Quiet, Ethnic Division Must End – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said the incoming administration must explore all avenues at ending ethnic division that emanated from the 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo stated this while speaking at a conference, themed, “From Elections to Governance and Performance,” organised by Nextier and the Ibadan School of Governance and Public Policy in Abuja on Thursday.

The former president noted that with challenges facing the country, he is now “too old to keep quiet,” stating that he would continue to voice concerns for the benefit of the nation.

He noted that the incoming government must work to facilitate national moral rearmament and reconciliation, following the divisiveness occasioned by the just concluded general elections.

According to Obasanjo, the move has the potential to bring about healing and to assuage Nigerian youths who were angered by the shortcomings of the elections.

He said governance in Nigeria now required thinking outside the box, to rescue the nation, in terms of its plunging economy and huge national debt burden, adding that there must also be the political will and action, as well as administrative efforts, to reform the public service, and turn it into a capability-ready unit.

