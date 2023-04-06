Interim Government Unconstitutional — We Stand With Presidency – Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the calls for interim government are unconstitutional.

Musa Danmadami, director, defence media operations, spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly briefing on military operations across the country.

He said those calling for an interim government are trying to be mischievous, adding that the constitution does not provide for such a situation.

“On the issue of interim government, it is rather unfortunate. An election has been conducted and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that is mandated has announced a president-elect,” he said.

“It is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made from the presidency that there is nothing like interim national government.

“So I think people were just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know that.

“The constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point the presidency has been hammering on and that is our stand.

“It is unconstitutional so anything unconstitutional as far as I am concerned is not applicable.”

Danmadami said the military is ready to provide support in two states where elections were declared inconclusive.

He said the military is still working around the clock to make sure there is peace and security in the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 15 for the conduct of supplementary elections in Kebbi and Adamawa states.

