Interim Govt Plot: Governors Slam DSS For Raising Alarm Without Arrests

Governors have accused the Department Of State Services (DSS) of overheating the polity by not arresting those it claimed were plotting to foist an interim government on the nation.

The governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), therefore, called on the DSS to arrest those behind the plot as a matter of urgency.

Chairman of NGF and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, disclosed this on Thursday night after a meeting of the Forum in Abuja.

According to him, the Forum deliberated extensively on the alleged plot by some unscrupulous elements to install an interim government, as contained in the recent statement issued by the DSS.

He said, “governors condemned in the strongest terms, any unconstitutional means of regime change and pledged its commitment to continue to defend Nigeria’s democracy as elected leaders.

“In addition, the Forum believes that issuing statements without arrests is akin to heating up the polity and causing unwarranted tension in the country.

“It called on the DSS to do its job by immediately arresting and prosecuting all those involved in the plot as a matter of urgency.”

While admitting that the 2023 general election was not perfect, the governors said: “we will take advantage of the learning points to strengthen our democracy and electoral processes.”

Regarding the refund of backlog of stamp duties due to state governments, Tambuwal said the Forum restated its commitment to engaging with all stakeholders and exploring all legal channels available to it in ensuring that monies which ought to have since been used for development projects are duly refunded to the States.

On the implementation of the National Development Plan (2021-2025), he said the Forum nominated six Governors to represent the six geopolitical zones of the country in the National Steering Committee.

He said for North-Central – Governor of Kwara State, North-East – Governor of Bauchi State, North-West – Governor of Zamfara State, South-South – Governor of Edo State, South-East – Governor of Anambra State and South-West – Governor of Ekiti State were nominated.

Tambuwal said the Forum received a briefing on the cancellation of the proposed privatization of five National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) by National Council on Privatization (NCP).

He said, “and the withdrawal of the matter at the Federal High Court between the 36 States of the Federation Vs the Federal Government of Nigeria which was instituted to halt the process to enable stakeholders address the concerns by States and Local Governments who collectively own a joint stake of 53% in the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

“Members applauded this move by the NCP which appears to have taken into consideration the recommendation of the States to halt the process due to ill-timing amongst other reasons.”

