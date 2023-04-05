Kaduna Reinstates 1,288 Primary School Teachers, 10 Months After Sack

The Kaduna government has approved the reinstatement of 1,288 primary school teachers who were sacked 10 months ago.

In June 2022, the Kaduna government sacked over 2,000 school teachers in the state for failing a competency test.

NAN reports that Hauwa Mohammed, spokesperson of the Kaduna state Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-kaduna-reinstates-1288-primary-school-teachers-10-months-after-sack/amp

