Lagos Government To Repair Third Mainland Bridge Tomorrow

Lagos Govt To Repair Third Mainland Bridge On Sunday

By Oluwatobi Aworinde

Updated April 1, 2023

The Lagos State Government says rehabilitation work will be carried out on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday (tomorrow) to repair identified failed/peeled asphaltic sections.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement on Saturday, disclosed traffic diversion plans for the rehabilitation process occurring between 9 am and 4 pm.

Citing the readiness of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation to carry out the project, Oladeinde explained that traffic would be diverted from one lane to another lane at the identified failed asphaltic sections on the bridge.

He added that this was expedient to solve tailbacks along the bridge at the peak periods as a result of the failed sections.

Oladeinde assured Lagosians that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be “fully” on the ground to direct traffic to ameliorate the inconveniences.

The statement further implored motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone.

https://www.channelstv.com/2023/04/01/lagos-govt-to-repair-third-mainland-bridge-on-sunday/