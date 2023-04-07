Leaked Audio: What Okey Bakassi Said About Peter Obi’s Critics

Popular Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi has reacted to criticisms meted out on Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi over a purported leaked audio conversation between the LP candidate and Founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop Oyedepo, IGBERETV reports.

Peter Obi appealed to Oyedepo to help him galvanize Christian votes from the Southwest, as was heard in the leaked audio.

Reacting to the criticisms, Okey Bakassi wrote on his Twitter handle;

.The people who hired fake bishops to support their candidate are trying to shame the man who asked a real bishop for support…..smh.

https://twitter.com/OkeyBakassy/status/1643200319319318528?t=aS1kjRpC3SZmSqNmTCn_UA&s=19