Loko-Oweto Bridge Connecting Benue And Nasarawa Now Ready For Use (Pictures)

JUST IN: COMPLETION of one of the major new Bridges being built by the @MBuhari Administration: The LOKO-OWETO BRIDGE, across the River Benue, linking Benue and Nasarawa States.

Now READY for Commissioning.

HM @FMWHNIG, BRF inspected today.

This new Bridge and the adjoining roads cut hours from the travel time between FCT and Otukpo in Benue State. (Allows motorists to bypass more than 100km of the old route).

Entire project is the Bridge section (2 bridges actually, totaling 2.2km, across River Benue), and ~180km of adjoining highway on either side. Now 100% complete.

