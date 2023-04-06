Lorry Kills 3 As Anambra Revenue Agents Struggle For Steering Wheel With Driver

Lorry Kills 3 While Anambra Revenue Agents Struggled For Steering Wheel With Driver

At least three people were killed and three tricycles crushed in an accident at the Onitsha end of the River Niger Bridge in Anambra State, IGBERETV reports.

The accident caused a gridlock that extended from the Asaba end of the Head Bridge to Oko Market and the Onitsha end of the bridge close to Upper Iweka.

IGBERETV gathered that the accident occurred at about 7:30am on Tuesday, April 4, as a lorry conveying vegetable oil to Asaba, collided with three tricycles and spilt its contents on the road. The vehicle was said to be coming from the Harbour Industrial Layout area of Onitsha, and driving through the Julius Berger Construction Yard to connect the Niger Bridge towards Asaba when the driver was allegedly accosted by some revenue agents who jumped into the vehicle. While the revenue agents were allegedly struggling with the driver for the steering of the vehicle in an attempt to collect tolls from him, the driver lost control and crashed into the tricycles. Some others were injured in the accident and have been taken to the hospital.

