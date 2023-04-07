LP Suspends Ex-Chair Salako, Salvador, 4 Others In Lagos Over Anti-Party

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has indefinitely suspended six of its chieftains, including the immediate past chairman, Mr Kayode Salako, over alleged anti-party and disparaging activities in the just-concluded elections.

The LP Secretary in the state, Mr Sam Okpala disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

Okpala listed the suspended leaders to include: Mr Moshood Salvador (LP Senatorial Candidate, Lagos West), Mr Mutiu Okunola (House of Ikeja Rep. Candidate), and Messrs Theodore Ezeunara, Mr Olumide Adesoyin and Opeyemi Taiwo.

He said the suspension followed the party’s reception and ratification of the report of the Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate the acts of anti-party activities levelled against the leaders.

Explaining that the decision was taken at the State Working Committee meeting held on March 31, Okpala said the affected leaders had been found culpable of acts inimical to the progress of the LP.

He said: “Labour Party in Lagos state discovered a lot of anti-party activities committed by people who claimed to be members of the party in Lagos state.

“Our post-mortem of what really transpired and happened during the general elections revealed that a lot of people who called themselves members of the party were indeed working for the opposition.

“With that information, the LP in Lagos state set up a disciplinary committee headed by one of the deputy chairmen of the party to look into these allegations.

“As an obedient party that adheres to the rule of law, the committee gave everyone involved a fair hearing and opportunity to defend themselves and clear their names.

“At the end of the exercise, the report was tendered before the LP state working committee and at the meeting held on March 31, the report of the disciplinary committee was accepted and ratified for implementation.”

He said that out of the seven chieftains, involved, one Mr Sunbo Onitiri, said he had resigned his membership of the LP.

“In obedience to the relevant sections of our constitution, the party took the decision to suspend them from being members of the party with immediate effect.

“The essence is to serve as deterrent to others who may want to toe that inglorious path again,” he added.

Okpala said the party could not accept having enemies within its fold.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2023/04/06/lp-suspends-ex-chair-salako-salvador-4-others-in-lagos-over-anti-party/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter