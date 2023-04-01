Obidients: Man arrested at Abuja airport mentally challenged – Lawyer seeks treatment

The identity of the man arrested on Friday at the Abuja Airport has been unveiled.

The suspect, Mr. Obiajulu Uja was arrested while voicing out that President-elect, Bola Tinubu must never be sworn-in.

He is from Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

His lawyer, Barr. Ejike Ugwu told DAILY POST in an exclusive interview on Saturday that Obiajulu is mentally challenged.

Ugwu, who said he was at the Airport Police Division to see the suspect, said the police were yet to provide him (suspect) with medical care) despite his bad situation.

“Obiajulu is not in the right state of mind; before he boarded the flight, he was chased away from a hotel in Abuja because of his mental state.

“He even booked three different flights for the Lagos trip. He booked Aero, Dana and Ibom Air. He had the three tickets for the same trip. So, there is no doubt that he is mentally challenged,” Ugwu said.

The lawyer said every effort he made to make the police see reason on why the suspect should be allowed access to medical care had not received attention.

“As I speak to you, both the IPO handling the case and the DPO of the Police Division are nowhere to be found. And the suspect’s legs are all swollen now because of the several beatings he received at the Airport. He is critically sick right now.

“All I am asking for is that he should at least be taken to the police clinic.

“I have also made efforts to reach the Force PRO but he did not take my calls,” he added.

DAILY POST also put calls across to the Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi but he was yet to respond as of the time of filing this report.

Obiajulu was arrested on board a Lagos bound flight after he had delayed take-off for nearly one hour.

In a trending video, he could be heard shouting, “Obidients you’re here. They are doing this to me. Obidients you’re here, I am naked. Obidients you’re here, I am going naked.”

https://dailypost.ng/2023/04/01/obidients-man-arrested-at-abuja-airport-mentally-challenged-lawyer-seeks-treatment/