Manchester City Vs Liverpool 4 – 1 – (Full Time)

Manchester City will already have been concerned with the touch-and-go nature of Erling Haaland’s groin injury and then they got the news of Phil Foden’s appendix surgery on Sunday.

Foden trained with England on Saturday, but was having surgery to remove his appendix on Sunday, which will rule him out for at least the Premier League clash with Liverpool next week. Given that Foden has only just undergone surgery, he could be out for longer and nobody will want to rush his recovery.

With Liverpool waiting next, City will have to reshuffle their attack, but Pep Guardiola knows he has the consolation of two world-class players waiting in the wings to fill in for Foden.