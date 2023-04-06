May 29: Preparations In Top Gear At Eagle Square For Tinubu’s Swearing In (Photos)

Tinubu Shettima Swearing In: Eagle Square Facelift on Course!

Preparations are in top gear at the iconic Eagles Square, Abuja, Nigeria, the venue of the May 29th Presidential inauguration ceremony.

Serious facelift and enhancement works are currently being undertaken by Julius Berger Construction firm on the facility. The firm has promised to complete the ongoing project within the allotted time.

Members of the Tinubu Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led by the Director, Diaspora Directorate, Prince Ade Omole went on another inspection tour of the facility to confirm the progress of work and its readiness ahead of the important inauguration ceremony.

Joining the delegation were Dr Wole Aboderin; Rt. Hon Ahmed Mohammed; Comrade Hafiz Yaaw and others.

Prince Omole assured the press of the readiness of the venue and other plans to ensure the historic ceremony will be the best ever held at the venue. Visiting heads of state, business leaders and Nigerians from across the world are expected to grace the occasion.

https://twitter.com/GoziconC/status/1643984463255470084?t=6hbqtg_y8meTKywrECmwMQ&s=19