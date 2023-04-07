Meet Saratu Umar, The NIPC Boss Sacked By Both Buhari And GEJ Over Same Issue (Pics)

Sometimes one just cant avoid wondering and questioning how President Muhammad Buhari came about with some of his appointments.

Few minutes ago, It was reported that Buhari just dismissed the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Boss, Saratu Umar. But the funny thing is, the reasons cited was same reason Goodluck Jonathan sacked this same woman as same NIPC Boss 8years ago.

It surprising to know Buhari really appointed someone sacked by the past administration on the bases “incompetence and mismanagement.” . Now he is sacking her for exact same reason.

Waow.

This is the news, reported by theCable.ng of her dismissal on May 18, 2015 by the Goodluck administration :

President Goodluck Jonathan has sacked Saratu Umar, executive secretary of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

Reuben Abati, presidential spokesman, confirmed the development, saying Uju Hassan-Baba has been appointed as Umar’s replacement.

Some NIPC workers had been appealing to Jonathan to dismiss Umar over allegations of “gross incompetence, high-handedness and staff intimidation”.

“We renew our call for her immediate sack as any extra day she spends in the NIPC undermines the activities of the Commission and reverses the gains of Government in its bid to diversify the economy using private capital,” a recent petition signed by Ahmad Ghondi, chairman of NIPC union, read.

https://www.thecable.ng/jonathan-fires-nipc-boss-umar/amp

This is the same reason Buhari’s administration is giving for sacking her today :

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday evening, terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, with immediate effect.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Thursday titled ‘President Buhari terminates appointment of Saratu Umar as NIPC boss.’

Umar’s sacking comes barely a week after a scathing report unearthing fault lines in the Commission’s administration.

The report alluded the challenges to the NIPC boss’ “incompetence and mismanagement.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/breaking-buhari-fires-nipc-boss-umar/%3famp

Same Person. Same reasons . Waow. !