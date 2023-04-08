Michigan Family Welcomes First Daughter Since 1885 – After 138 Years (Pictures)

A woman in Michigan knew what she was getting into when she married her husband, Andrew, 10 years ago.

He told her upfront that his family had not produced a female child since 1885. The Clark family spanned generation after generation with nothing but baby boys.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s a 50-50 chance every time. What do you mean?’ He goes, ‘No, legitimately, we have not had a girl in our direct line in over 100 years.'” Carolyn Clark said in an interview with Good Morning America.

That peculiarity did not disuage Carolyn. She and Andrew married and decided to start a family together.

The couple said they experienced a miscarriage in 2021, so when they found out a year later that they were pregnant with another child they were thankful but cautious.

“When we found out we were pregnant, we honestly didn’t care if we were having a boy or girl at that point. We just were thankful to be pregnant and just praying for a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby,” Carolyn said.

As the pregnancy progressed, the Clarks decided to save the baby’s sex for a gender reveal. They had their family over and had cookies made so biting into them would reveal a pink or blue icing.

“We kept it a secret to ourselves as well. So I just assumed it was going to be blue in the center of the cookies and it’d be another boy in the lineage,” Andrew said. “I was shocked. I think I just stared at the center of that cookie like, it’s really pink. So it was a good surprise for us.”

Audrey Marie Clark was born on St. Patrick ‘s Day, breaking the 138-year boy streak in the Clark family.

“We’re so happy that she’s finally here and once again, that she’s healthy and that everything went well with the delivery,” Carolyn said.

Source: https://abc7ny.com/michigan-family-first-daughter-138-years-baby-girl/13092350/