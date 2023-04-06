NDLEA Apprehends 352 Drug Peddlers In Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 352 suspects and seized 2.1 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kano State.

Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, the NDLEA Commander in the state, made the disclosure in Kano on Thursday.

He said that the suspects apprehended were made up of 208 males and 44 females, while the seized drugs included 955.304 kg of cannabis sativa and 1,225.05 kg of Codeine and Tramadol.

25 grammes of cocaine, 17 grammes of heroine and 52 grammes of methamphetamine were inclusive.

The commander stated that persuading communities to expose drug dealers operating within their borders was the agency’s main challenge in the state.

“The ability to inform the locals about the locations of drug dealers or users whose activities have continued to have a detrimental effect on society is our challenge”.

In order for the public to provide helpful information to ensure a drug-free society, Idris-Ahmad said that people should be aware of the dangers that drug users or traffickers pose in society.

Therefore, he made an appeal to the general public to provide the command with useful and timely information on drug traffickers in order to capture them and protect society.

