Nigeria To Launch Two More Satellites Into Space Soon – Defence Agency

The Chief of Defence Space Administration, Air Vice Marshall Ayo Jolasinmi, has disclosed that Nigeria will launch Satellite II and III into space soon.

Jolasinmi made this known on Friday during a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd), in Abuja, noting that the agency was better placed to use the space products that the first satellite offered.

Jolasinmi in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri on Friday also said the orbit was working perfectly, adding that it would need the support of the ministry to service its frequency.

The statement read in part; “The Chief of the Defence Space Administration thanked the Minister for approving his appointment and for ensuring the timely release of intervention funds which he said is cushioning the effects of the minimal budgetary allocation.

“Jolasinmi said DSA is better positioned to use Space products with the Launch of the first Satellite while Satellite two and three will be launched soon.”

“The Chief of the Defence Space Administration briefed the Minister that the Orbit is working well while the servicing of its frequency has been a work in progress requiring continuous support by the Ministry.”

However, the Minister of Defence while speaking also challenged the new management of the Defence Space Administration to raise the bar of technological advancement to tackle national insecurity.

He urged the DSA to deploy new technology to unlock space resources and satellites to compete favourably with the advanced technologies around the World.

He, however, assured the management of his continuous support towards mitigating the challenge of funding facing DSA.

https://saharareporters.com/2023/03/31/nigeria-set-launch-two-more-satellites-space-soon-defence-agency