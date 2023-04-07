Nigeria VS Haiti (Women’s Friendly) At 3 O’Clock Today

Full House As Alozie, Echegini Arrive Super Falcons’ Camp For Haiti, New Zealand Friendlies

April 6, 2023 12:53 pm

Houston Dash forward, Michelle Alozie and Florida State Seminoles forward Jennifer Echegini have arrived the Super Falcons camp ahead of the friendlies against Haiti and New Zealand.

The duo’s arrival have increased the number of players in the team’s camp 23.

Randy Waldrum’s side will face Haiti on at the Emirhan Sports Centre, Antalya on Friday.

The team will also play New Zealand in another friendly at the Mardan Sports Complex next week Tuesday.

The friendly games are in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20.

By Toju Sote

https://www.completesports.com/full-house-as-alozie-echegini-arrive-super-falcons-camp-for-haiti-new-zealand-friendlies/