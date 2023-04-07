Nigerian Man And His Wife Bag PhD Same Day (Photos)

He wrote;

My testimony.

My greatest achievement ever.

2 Phd’s bagged in one day.

My wife and I successfully defended our Ph.d today at the Department of Anatomy, College of medicine, University of Nigeria.

It has been a very long journey that started almost 5 years ago, in midst of it we got married and gave birth to our son.

Challenging and daring as the big dream of both couple pursing a phd is, we over came.

I will leave the long story for tomorrow.🙂

I introduce to you Dr. and Dr. (Mrs). Oviosun.

#TeamNeverGiveUp

Moral lesson: Marry someone that supports your dream, someone who wants to see you grow.🥰🥰

