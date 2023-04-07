NIMSA Opposes The Brain Drain Bill (Official Statement)

The Nigerian Medical Students’ Association @NiMSA_Nigeria strongly opposes the recently proposed bill to mandate Nigerian-trained medical or dental practitioners to practice in Nigeria for a minimum of five years before being granted a full license to practice.

This bill, sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson is unpatriotic, ill-timed and a breach of the fundamental human right of doctors as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended.

This bill is aimed at strangulating the medical profession and making mockery of her autonomy.

The reason given by Rep. Johnson for sponsoring this bill will end up achieving the direct opposite as the bill seeks to enslave Nigerian trained doctors and paralyze the health care system. The search for greener pastures abroad can be reduced by making our land and pasture green, properly equipping our hospitals, better treatment for doctors and the brain drain will be adequately controlled. Rep. Johnson at this point should be steering conversations on medical tourism and not doctor slavery.

We firmly believe that this bill is not the solution to the problem of brain drain, and we stand against it in its entirety in the strongest possible terms.

The intention behind the sponsorship of this bill does not take into consideration the root causes of brain drain in Nigeria. The issue of brain drain is multifaceted and requires a more comprehensive approach to tackle it.

Instead of trying to forcefully take doctors as slaves, the lawmakers should be focusing on creating an enabling environment that encourages doctors to stay and work in Nigeria. The lack of infrastructure, inadequate and inappropriate remuneration, and poor working conditions are some of the major factors driving medical professionals away from Nigeria. These issues need to be addressed if we want to attract and retain our healthcare professionals; make our land green.

We also believe that the bill is a violation of the fundamental human rights of medical professionals and should not see the light of the day. The government has no right to force doctors to work in a particular location against their will- it is an affront to their autonomy and choice. We also unequivocally state that this bill will discourage students from pursuing medical education in Nigeria, which will further exacerbate the problem of the shortage of healthcare professionals.

A better way to bring up the issue of being trained with “tax payer subsidies” would be to have it optional, the option of paying for medical education at the real cost value, the option of obtaining student loans and also the option of going for the subsidized medical education with the caveat of staying behind for a certain number of years to “pay back”. Besides, not all Doctors in the country are trained on subsidy; one thing the bill failed to capture. Doctors need to have a choice, even before they start their training so they can make better informed decisions.

Additionally, we strongly believe that the bill is arbitrary in nature and totally unconstitutional- it deprives the Nigerian-trained medical and dental practitioners of their fundamental right to freedom of movement by arbitrarily imposing restrictions on their movements against the provision of Section 41 the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In conclusion, @NiMSA_Nigeria vehemently opposes this bill in part and in one whole. We call on the sponsor of the bill to withdraw it with immediate effect and seek better ways of finding a lasting solution to the problem of brain drain by consultative collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the health sector coupled with the government’s willingness to address the root causes and underlying issues that drive healthcare professionals away from Nigeria.

The Nigerian medical students’ association, is eager for a better health system hence, our willingness to work with the government, as we have always done, to find lasting solutions to the issues plaguing the healthcare system.

The health sector is essential to the growth and development of our nation, and we must take steps to ensure that our healthcare professionals stay and contribute to the growth of our country.

We say *NO* to this bill,

Rather, make our land and pasture green.

Ejim Egba,

NiMSA President

https://twitter.com/NiMSA_Nigeria/status/1644103703643791360?t=0RcYbEkErW8YYUIVFZktgQ&s=19

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7643700/bill-prevent-medical-doctors-getting