Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the automatic employment of First Class graduates of Edo origin in all Nigerian universities into the state’s civil and public service.

The approval was conveyed by the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa (Esq.).

Okungbowa, who applauded the governor for the gesture, described it as pacesetting and a worthy move that would equip the Edo State Civil and Public Service with the best brains to engender the vision of making Edo the best place to live and work by 2050.

He noted that the gesture was initially extended to the Best Graduating Students of the Edo State University, Uzairue, during its 3rd Convocation Ceremony, but was later extended to the University of Benin and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

Okungbowa said the names of 15 First Class graduates and the Best Graduating Students from the universities have since been forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for further action.

He called on Vice Chancellors of Nigerian universities to “forward the names and particulars of First Class students, who are Edo indigenes, to the Edo State Government for the purpose.”

Recall that Edo State has the record of being the highest-paying state government among Nigerian States, as Governor Obaseki had raised the minimum wage in the state to N40,000.

The State runs an e-governance system that has automated work processes even as the work environment has been remodelled to fast-track a smart and ICT-driven work culture.

https://thewillnews.com/obaseki-approves-automatic-employment-of-first-class-graduates-of-edo-origin-in-all-nigerian-universities/?amp=1