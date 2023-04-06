Okada Riders Kill Policeman In Lagos

It was a sad day for men of Lagos State Police Command today, as a yet-to-be-identified policeman was allegedly killed by commercial motorcyclists, commonly known as okada riders, on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway.

According to a motorcyclist named Rasheed, the policeman had shot at an okada rider, but the bullet did not penetrate.

The okada rider then allegedly retaliated by macheting the police officer.

Rasheed said: “For a long time, police have been disturbing okada riders on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

“So today (Wednesday), some policemen took area boys with them to assist in chasing the bike men.

“Some of the okada riders resisted and fought with the area boys in anger, while carrying cutlasses which led to the police officer sporadically shooting at the motorcyclists.

“When the bullet failed to penetrate, one of the okada riders allegedly used a machete to attack the police officer.”

When Vanguard arrived the scene, there were no motorcyclists in sight, as everyone had fled the area after the incident.

A trader, who witnessed the incident, also claimed that the riders were seen carrying objects such as cutlasses, sticks, and iron rods as they fled from the police and the area boys to avoid arrest.

Efforts to reach the Lagos State Police spokesman proved abortive as his phone number was unreachable at the time of filing this report.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/04/tension-in-lagos-as-okada-riders-allegedly-kill-policeman/